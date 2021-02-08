LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 400 veterans received their COVID-19 vaccine this past weekend in Pahrump.
According to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, the veterans received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The two-day clinic was held for veterans 70 and older.
In a news release, Bill Carl, a physician assistant at the Pahrump VA clinic said, “We were excited about the vaccine when we first heard that it was being administered at the medical center, but there was always an underlying concern that we were so far away from being able to access the vaccine, Many of our Veterans here in Pahrump are older, and find it difficult to travel so far, so when it was announced that the VA would be bringing the vaccine to our facility, the Veterans were just thrilled.”
VASNHS will host another weekend vaccine clinic at the Pahrump VA Clinic Feb. 20-21.
Vaccines will be distributed by appointment only, and exclusively to veterans who are enrolled in VA health care at the Pahrump VA Clinic.
Veterans who are 70 years old or older or have high-risk medical conditions should call (775) 727-7535 to schedule an appointment.
Veterans will be scheduled for their second dose exactly three weeks from the date that they receive their first dose.
Those seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team or visit the VASNHS website.
