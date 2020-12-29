LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada agencies and medical providers are working on making the COVID-19 vaccine available at no cost to as many residents as possible.
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced in an email on Tuesday that the Division of Insurance has regulations to ensure there will be no out-of-pocket costs to insured Nevadans, including those insured through the state health insurance exchange Nevada Health Link and those insured through Medicaid.
Those who do not have health insurance are encouraged to visit Nevada Health Link's website to see if they qualify for free local assistance to purchase a plan.
"This means consumers who have coverage with individual health plans, small group plans, large group plans, and catastrophic plans will be covered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without any co-payment, co-insurance, or other form of cost-sharing, including the cost of administering the vaccine," the email said.
A Nevada Regulation states that all health insurers are prohibited from charging for COVID-19 screening, testing or vaccines. People who are insured and are charged for COVID-related services are urged to report the case to the Nevada Insurance Commissioner and the case may be referred for investigation. Patients can file a complaint on the Division of Insurance's website.
