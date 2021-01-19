LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Even though they are eligible, Southern Nevada teachers tell us they're having trouble getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
But Clark County School District leadership said changes are in motion to get the shots distributed.
According to CCSD's human resources department, student unions at UNLV and CSN South will act as the "education pod" for Clark County, and will offer vaccinations for the roughly 40,000 CCSD employees.
An email sent out to staff by the district's HR department Tuesday reads in part, "We anticipate that CCSD employees will be able to register for vaccination appointments beginning Monday, January 25."
This is a relief to teachers who have had trouble getting appointments this past week.
"I feel like this kind of gives us light at the end of the tunnel," said Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher with CCSD.
Because even though Nevada gave teachers the green light for vaccines this past Monday, another CCSD teacher, Rebecca Kennard, said, "It has still been a lot of misinformation."
Nigro agreed.
"I know there's been a lot of educators who've had appointments, who've been turned away," she said.
Kennard said she's even seen teachers urging each other on social media to twist the truth just to get in for an appointment.
"A lot of people have been saying ... make it under, not a teacher so you can get in. So a lot of people are making appointments under what they would consider 'other,' not teacher," said Kennard. "And they're not putting their occupation."
CCEA president Marie Neisess said she is also hearing of these accessibility issues and pointed out that vaccine availability to teachers is directly linked to a possible return to hybrid or in person instruction.
"It should be a priority," said Neisess.
Still, we're now told an education pod is forming, and teachers said they're grateful for one county official's hard work.
"[Clark County Commission Chairwoman] Marilyn Kirkpatrick has been working hard to try and get the vaccination sites up and running, and the websites up and running," said Nigro. "I just want to get back in the classroom! And I'm hoping this is what it takes to get back in."
Clark County School District has debuted an online submission form for employees to report whether they have gotten the vaccine. The district's HR department said it keeps their information secure and confidential, and should be used even if an employee is choosing not to get the vaccine.
