LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson has announced the opening of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic site for first-dose appointments next week.
The site will open at the Heritage Park Senior Facility located at 300 S. Racetrack Rd. on Tuesday, March 9. The clinic will remain open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day until Friday. Appointments for second dose vaccinations will be scheduled during the first visit.
The site will offer 500 vaccinations per day by appointment only, and is open to all Nevada residents who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine per the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.
Appointments can be scheduled starting Friday, March 5 at 8 a.m. by visiting the city of Henderson website or by calling the City of Henderson information hotline at 702-267-4636. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and resources is available at the city of Henderson website.
