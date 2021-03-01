LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All workers in frontline community support and frontline supply chain groups will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.
On March 2, vaccine eligibility in Clark County will be expanded to all groups within Frontline Community Support and Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics as defined in Nevada's vaccine playbook. In addition to those who currently are eligible to receive the vaccine (people age 65 and older, health care workers, public safety and security frontline workers), groups now eligible include:
- Frontline Community Support
- Essential Public Transportation
- Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics
- Agriculture and Food Processing
- End-to End Essential Goods Supply Chain (includes manufacturing, transport, distribution and sale of essential items)
- Utilities and Communications Infrastructure
- Nevada Department of Transportation and Local Emergency Road Personnel
- Frontline Airport Operations
- Other Essential Transportation
Among many others found here, the additions include food manufacturers, grocery store employees, farmers, warehouse employees, and journalists.
First dose appointments are available at Southern Nevada Health District and partner locations, including Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Cashman Center Clinic is located in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Dedicated parking is available in the Silver Lot off Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.
Additional clinic locations and the link to make appointments can be found at www.SNHD.info/covid.
