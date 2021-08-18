LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The push to get more people vaccinated continues in Clark County.
Immunize Nevada hosted a clinic on Wednesday, August 18, outside the Cardenas supermarket trying to reach anyone who might want a vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccinations are now a requirement for some workplaces, colleges, Raiders games and conventions. Some of those mandates have come out in the last few weeks and that is driving people to get vaccinated.
Claudia Lopez and Hector Ramos drove to the Cardenas Market from North Las Vegas after finding out about the pop-up clinic online.
“He wants to go to the game, so that’s why ,” Lopez said.
The couple got their first vaccine dose in the pop-up tent outside the store, so this season they can go to Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium. Monday night, the team announced effective September 13, during the first regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens, fans would be required to show proof of vaccination to attend.
“I thought it was going to hurt, but nothing wrong,” Lopez said after getting her shot in the tent.
At a news conference Monday, August 16, Governor Steve Sisolak promised to let major venues like Allegiant Stadium drop the mask mandate if everyone attending a major event was vaccinated. His goal: find more ways to encourage people to get the shot.
“Vaccinating more people keeps people safe,” Sisolak said.
Randal Sanford went to the store to get ice and saw the pop-up vaccine clinic. He decided it was a convenient place to get his shot.
“I’ve been debating it for three or four months, but I figured it may be about that time,” Sanford said.
