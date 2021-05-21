LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning June 1, adults and children 12 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at 16 high schools and middle schools across the Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, the Southern Nevada Health District will provide first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at four schools simultaneously for two days at each location. Second doses will be available at those same schools 21 days later.
Registration for appointments is now available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted pending clinic capacity.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
First dose: Tuesday, June 1, Wednesday, June 2. Second Dose: Tuesday, June 22, Wednesday, June 23:
- Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30p.m.
- Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89141, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Sawyer Middle School, 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas, NV 89118, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
First dose: Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4. Second dose: Thursday, June 24, Friday, June 25
- Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Molasky Junior High School, 7801 W. Gilmore Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Burkholder Middle School, 355 W. Van Wagenen St., Henderson, NV 89015, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
First dose: Tuesday, June 8, Wednesday, June 9. Second Dose Tuesday June 29 and Wednesday June 30
- Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- West Preparatory Academy, 2050 S. Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
First dose: Thursday, June 10, Wednesday, June 11. Second Dose Thursday, July 1, Friday, July 2
- Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89130, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- White Middle School, 1661 W. Galleria Dr., Henderson, NV 89014, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Silvestri Junior High School, 1055 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89183, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Children under the age of 18 must also have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services. The Health District’s policy is available on its website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/about-us/general-information/policies-regulations/.
