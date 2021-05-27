Raiders Stadium Football

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The home of the Silver and Black will soon host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

According to a news release, the Southern Nevada Health District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside Allegiant Stadium beginning Thursday, June 10.

Southern Nevada residents will have the opportunity to get vaccinated inside Allegiant Stadium beginning Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13 and again on Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20, the release said.

SNHD says that both the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines will be available.

Those who may need assistance, or children under the age of 18 may be accompanied by one additional person into the stadium, according to SNHD.

Appointments for this clinic location open on Tuesday, June 1, and will be available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

