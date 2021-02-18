LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center (UMC) announced Thursday that the hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas is now offering appointments for Nevadans 65 and older.
The site will also continue to provide vaccinations for first responders and health care workers, UMC said.
Gov. Sisolak on Wednesday announced in a press conference that individuals 65 and over could begin receiving the vaccine.
According to UMC, those 65 and older can schedule their vaccination appointments by visiting www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or calling 702-789-5160. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Officials note that since opening on Jan. 18, the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas has administered approximately 15,000 vaccine doses.
“Our team members at UMC remain committed to safeguarding the health of our community,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore Las Vegas continues to play a critical role in our ongoing effort to prevent future cases of COVID-19 and eventually bring an end to this unprecedented crisis.”
