LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Throughout October and November, Golden Entertainment will hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in Laughlin.
The clinics will be held at Aquarius and Edgewater Casino Resorts, as well as the Laughlin event center, and coincide with several concerts and events coming to town.
The Prizer and Moderna vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis on the following dates:
Laughlin Event Center
- 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2
- 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16
- 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23
- 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13
Aquarius Casino Resort – Aquarius Pavilion
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9
Edgewater E Center
- 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6
