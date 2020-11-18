LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Thomas & Mack Center COVID-19 testing site is moving to the university's Stan Fulton Building on University Center Drive.
Nov. 24 is the last day testing will be available at the Thomas & Mack site. The Stan Fulton site is expected to open on Nov. 30, according to a Wednesday announcement from Clark County.
The county also advised that all public testing sites including Cashman Center and Texas Station will be closed on Thanksgiving and on Friday, Nov. 27.
“We appreciate UNLV’s ongoing partnership in providing our community with a convenient location in the center of the Las Vegas Valley for easy and accessible COVID-19 testing,” said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose Commission District includes UNLV. “We are asking the public to not let your guard down as we cope with a new wave of increased cases. We all need to do our part to keep our community safe. Please wear face coverings in public places, keep gatherings small over the holidays, wash hands frequently, and stay home of you are sick.”
The Stan Fulton Building testing site will operate Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Nov. 30.
