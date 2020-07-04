LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City is going to hold four clinics for COVID-19 testing through the month, beginning on July 7.
The testing will be held at the Boulder City Fire Department, according to a city spokeswoman. Testing will be by appointment only on Tuesdays through July from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Boulder City paramedics and hospital nurses will do the nasal swab test, which city spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said are now shorter and less invasive. The nasal swab is to test for the active virus.
Patients must be able to provide a full name, address and contact information to get tested. No doctor's order is required, and results are back within one week, LaPlante said. Those wanting a test must be a Boulder City resident.
“We are doing what residents of Boulder City have always done: looking out for each other,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus in a written statement. “Testing is important as some people who have COVID-19 may not show symptoms but can still spread this highly contagious virus. Help keep your family, friends, co-workers and those that provide service to us safe and healthy.”
To schedule a test, call (702) 293-9256 beginning Monday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
