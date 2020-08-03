LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has announced three neighborhood testing events to be offered during the first three weeks of August.
The events are part of a county effort to offer more testing in the east valley. The testing events will be run in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, Guardian Elite Medical Services and Global Medical Response ambulance companies.
The events will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Tuesdays Aug. 4, 11 and 18th at Cora Coleman Senior Center (2100 Bonnie Lane, 89156)
- Wednesdays Aug. 5, 12 and 19th at Parkdale Senior Center (3200 Ferndale St., 89121)
- Thursdays Aug. 6, 13, and 20th at Whitney Senior Center (5712 Missouri Ave., 89122)
Polymerase chain reaction tests, which show whether someone currently has COVID-19, will be used at the neighborhood testing events.
Clark County has been working to expand testing resources on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley where there are larger populations of Hispanics and communities of color, which health officials say face disproportionate risks of contracting the virus.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Health officials urge people with general questions about COVID-19 to call the Southern Nevada Health District’s information phone line at (702) 759-INFO (4636), between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Anyone in need of social service support to self-isolate can contact Nevada 2-1-1 for resource referrals.
(1) comment
You are an idiot if you let Nevada corrupt healthcare system test you for China Virus. Its a set up. Bet 98% are positive to gain more control over citizens. These Democrats are ALL IN for COMMUNISM.
