LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 testing has increased threefold ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as people plan gatherings and travel to other states, according to infectious disease experts.
On average, UMC was conducting approximately 3,000-4,000 tests per day before the holiday season.
“The other day I think they collected 11,000 samples,” said Dr. Luis Medina Garcia, an infectious disease expert at UMC.
Experts speculate the Thanksgiving holiday is the reason for the rush to get tested, but warn that a negative test can provide a false sense of security.
“Testing can be a way to help you make better decisions but you shouldn’t hang your hat on that test result and relax your other measures,” said Medina Garcia.
Some people test too early when the level of virus in a person's body is too low to detect. Others test too late, after their symptoms are gone but the virus is still present.
“If you test too far out, you may test negative but still be infectious so you have to look at that curve and it’s impossible to guess where you are,” said Medina.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend keeping Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings to only people who live in the same household together.
Those who are traveling or gathering with people they do not live with are encouraged to have Thanksgiving outdoors, limit the number of people to 10 or fewer, wear a mask at all times except for when eating and drinking, maintain six feet apart from others and keep any gathering location well ventilated.
