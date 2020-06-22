LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open on Tuesday in the parking garage at Texas Station Hotel & Casino.
Tests will be administered by appointment only. The site will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Like the UNLV testing site, Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the Texas Station site with assistance from the Nevada National Guard.
The testing sites at UNLV and Texas Station are open to anyone, whether exhibiting symptoms of the virus or not, including children. Drive-thru testing is available for people arriving in enclosed vehicles, and both sites offer walk-up testing areas for pedestrians or patients arriving on bicycles or motorcycles.
Appointments can be scheduled online through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com.
