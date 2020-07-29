LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 testing will be available at UNLV's parking garage until Friday, July 31 and then will move indoors.
The testing operation is scheduled to re-open during the second week of August inside at the Thomas & Mack Center's Strip View Pavilion, announced Clark County and University Medical Center on Tuesday. When it reopens, it will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“The new indoor operation will allow us to move out of the summer heat into a more comfortable setting for patients,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
Clark County and UMC are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The site provides active virus testing, showing whether someone has an active infection of COVID-19.
To reduce wait times for patients, appointments are recommended and will soon be available for the Thomas & Mack site at umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.
The Thomas & Mack site will have a walk-up testing station to offer tests each day to some people on a first-come, first served basis without appointments based on available supplies and staffing. It also will be designed to have separate areas to accommodate those who arrive with and without symptoms.
UMC recently adjusted its COVID-19 testing policies to reflect the latest CDC guidance saying that a second test after an initial positive result has not shown to be effective in determining when patients can safely discontinue isolation. UMC says the updated protocols will help reduce unnecessary repeat testing while prioritizing access for community members with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to the virus.
Whenever possible, UMC asks the public to please save the available public testing appointments for community members with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to the virus. Exposure is defined as spending 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of someone with an active COVID-19 infection, regardless of whether you or the other individual wore a face covering during the encounter.
UMC advises community members to schedule their testing appointments five to seven days after being exposed to the virus. Testing prior to this time period may result in false negative results.
Those who receive phone calls, texts or email notifications of a positive test result from the health district are encouraged to follow self-isolation instructions to limit the spread of the virus.
Clark County health officials advise 14 days of self-isolation for individuals who believe they might have been exposed.
“Given the demand for testing and the longer amount of time it is taking to process test results from all providers, we recommend that people who believe they may have been exposed to the virus should begin staying home for 14 days out of an abundance of caution as they await test results,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District.
