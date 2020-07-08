LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment is requiring all employees in Clark County properties to get a COVID-19 test, giving Las Vegas employees a deadline of July 17.
Employees who do not get the test by the deadline will be removed from the work schedule, said a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
“We decided to test every active employee in Clark County based on the recent increases in positive cases across the County," said a spokesperson for Caesars. "The number of cases was much lower when we started reopening properties on June 4."
The spokesperson said that the company started the mandatory testing program on June 29, and Las Vegas employees have until July 17 to get tested. If they fail to do so, they will be removed from the schedule, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.