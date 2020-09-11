LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A program to begin testing educators statewide to determine if schools can safely reopen could begin in two weeks, according to the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety Screening.
T.I.E.S is partnering with UMC, CCSD, CCEA and several other organizations to begin testing at several locations throughout the valley.
“The goal here is to test them and get them tested rapidly,” said T.I.E.S co-founder Michael Skolnik.
The program will test 64,000 educators throughout the state including 40,000 teachers, administrators and support staff in Clark County.
“We will work very hard in Clark County to get every teacher tested within 48 hours of arriving back in the classroom,” said Skolnik.
Educators will then be asked to monitor their own symptoms using an app after they are tested.
The app is called Emocha and it will notify teachers if it is safe for them to enter their classrooms.
“If it’s a green badge, the teacher knows they can go into the classroom without impacting others. If it’s a yellow badge, they probably need to stay home,” said Skolnik.
Funding for the program will come from the CARES Act and was approved last week.
“The test is the smoke alarm, the monitoring on a daily basis is the smoke detector and the fire extinguisher are the contact tracers,” said Skolnik
