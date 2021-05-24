LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 testing site at the University of Nevada Las Vegas will close on Thursday.
The Southern Nevada Health District announced the site at the Stan Fulton building at UNLV will close at noon on May 27. The health district continues to offer testing at its main location on South Decatur Boulevard, and at Texas Station casino through June 21.
“The recent progress we have made to stop the transmission of COVID-19 in our community is very encouraging,” said district health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “As we continue to see cases decrease it is critical we identify new cases through testing so people who test positive can quickly isolate and their close contacts notified.”
People should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19, including people who have been fully vaccinated. People who are not fully vaccinated and who do not have symptoms should get tested if they have been in close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 or have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 such as attending large gatherings or crowded indoor settings, the health district advises.
