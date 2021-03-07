She also donated at Sunday's event. The Las Vegas local survived COVID-19 after a risky case put her in the hospital for about a week due to her asthma.
Since recovering, she said she made it one of her goals to help somebody else pull through, too.
She's also blood type O positive, which is most critically needed along with O negative.
"There's less than a one day supply in our community right now for that blood type," said Estrella.
Casucci's donated blood will go to hospital patients and trauma centers in need, which she said is something dear to her heart.
"I have a family member who was impacted by the Route 91 massacre, so it's important to me to give back to the community if I can," said Casucci. "Since October 1, I've been doing random acts of kindness: buy the person behind me a cup of coffee, or I buy lunch for somebody if I go out for lunch, and I've even bought bouquets of flowers and just randomly left them on somebody's car, just to make somebody's day."
"This is one of those things," said Casucci, referring to the blood drive. "If I can give back to somebody, then, then that's what I do."
For her, a pint of her own blood is a small price to pay to save someone's life.
"And I just think that you should always try to pay it forward if you can."
If you've recovered from COVID-19 and want to give convalescent plasma, it's important to note that the FDA says plasma should not be collected from those who've gotten the vaccine.
