LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas COVID-19 patients said that bizarre symptoms have lingered for months, even though they no longer test positive.
Doctors across the U.S. and the globe have dubbed these patients “long-haulers.” A U.K. study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 10% of patients may experience these lingering side effects.
A survey from the University of Indiana School of Medicine analyzed thousands of responses from the Facebook group "Survivor Corps," and found that many patients reported experiencing dozens of symptoms, including fatigue, headaches, memory loss, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and chest pains.
"There was nothing wrong with my heart ... it would sore to 141 [beats per minute] laying down to go to sleep," said Las Vegas resident Chris Ruggiero, who said other bizarre side effects included hair loss and loose teeth.
She said she struggled to find a primary care doctor who would properly refer her to a specialist, or believe her.
"Across the nation and Nevada, nobody is monitoring signs and symptoms. A lot of us are flailing at whatever we can get: Whose doctor listens to them?"
"Something's not right. Survivors need help," Ruggiero said.
Clark County Schools teacher Loleta Barrion said she also struggled with strange symptoms after becoming sick in April.
"I want it to be gone and done with. The fatigue is 100 times worse than any fatigue I've ever felt ... my lungs have the COVID streaking," she said.
Barrion is set to see an endocrinologist and has already seen a neurologist.
A UNLV School of Medicine spokesperson said there are preliminary talks to bring a research center to Nevada. UCLA and Mt. Sinai in New York are among the major institutions launching programs to help long haulers.
