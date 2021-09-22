LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local woman still experiencing long-term health issues from COVID-19 shared the night-and-day progress she's made.
Jennifer Courrier lives in Henderson with her husband and two children. Courrier contracted COVID-19 in December. In February, FOX5 spoke with her about the need for a clinic in Nevada that specifically streamlines care for people who suffer from long-term COVID-19 health issues.
Then, Courrier had been going from doctor to doctor to deal with a range of symptoms that included severe fatigue, brain fog and lung issues.
“My mother was pushing me into a wheelchair. I mean, that’s how bad it was. And having oxygen ... next to my bed. My children were like, 'are you going to be OK, mommy?' I didn’t know what to tell them, because I didn’t even know," Courrier.
The 43-year-old at the time was active. She loved paddle boarding and slowly felt like the virus was taking hold of her physically and emotionally.
“I look back and I can’t believe where I was, to where I am now," Courrier said.
In March, Courrier was able to wean off oxygen. Shortly after, she started to experience another health issue: hair loss.
“It hit me about April where I had clumps coming out when I would brush every time out of the shower," Courrier said.
In May, she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Because my brain fog and the neurological systems were so bad, I said I don’t care what the effects are of the vaccine. It can’t be worse than where I’m at right now," Courrier said.
After the first dose, Courrier reported feeling better.
“For me in particular, it felt like a light switch went on and the severe neurological effects that I was feeling were like, lifted. It was so crazy. What I was feeling, only you know, a couple of days before, I wasn’t feeling like when I got the first vaccine, and I’m like, 'OK, I’m ready for the next one,'" Courrier said.
A month ago, Courrier's husband suggested they sign up at a nearby gym. The couple go twice a week to Tony Cress Training Center where personal trainer Gaylynn Strawberry works with them.
Courrier said she's slowly getting back to her active self again, nine months after getting the virus.
“Each time I am getting better, and better and building up my endurance where I look back again and I’m like, wow. Where I was to where I am now, it’s night and day," Courrier said.
Just two weeks ago, Courrier was back on a paddleboard.
She said she hopes her story will inspire others still suffering from long-term side effects to not lose hope.
"Do not give up. I know because I was there, that COVID could put you in a really dark place. Whatever you do don’t give up, because keep fighting the fight, so that you can be the person that you were," Courrier said.
At the end of August, UMC opened the state's only COVID-19 Recovery Clinic for long-haul patients. Courrier said she wished it existed when she needed it, but is elated that is now available for Southern Nevadans.
“I would’ve really benefited from having that streamline care. Where you weren’t just going from doctor to doctor and working in silos, where they can all be collaborating," Courrier said.
