LAS VEGAS (FOX5)— The state of Nevada does not have post COVID-19 clinics that provide one-stop care for people dealing with lingering symptoms.
Closest clinics that specifically help people with long-haul symptoms include a handful in California, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UC Davis and UCSF.
Dr. Christian Sandrock, a Critical Care and Infectious Disease Specialist at UC Davis was part of the process of bringing a post COVID clinic to Sacramento last summer. They opened the clinic in October 2020.
“What we notice with post acute covid syndrome is that a lot of patients have different symptoms. Brain fog, loss of smell, we see some depression, there’s been reports of psychosis, chest pain, really fast heart rate palpitations, low oxygen levels, muscle fatigue, loss of hair- these are all the different things and they don’t fall under one category. We saw these symptoms but we realize we need help, so we decided one-stop shopping will be the best way to do it,” Dr. Sandrock said.
Dr. Sandrock has seen patients come from Seattle and New Jersey, both in person and through telehealth people in Southern Nevada can receive treatment.
“We can actually start the process, make a list of recommendations and they can often go back to their general doctor, get some of the test results, there are a lot of applications where we’re able to see those test results over our medical records and work with the patients, so we don’t actually physically need to see them,” Dr. Sandrock said.
Some of the criteria patients must meet include a positive COVID-19 test and be roughly 60 days out with ongoing symptoms.
FOX5 asked Dr. Sandrock if more of these post COVID-19 clinics should open up.
“I think we as a society need to realize people are going to have lingering effects and it may alter our work landscape, how people are going to be able to work, workers comp, all of those sorts of things. Developing consortiums. How do all these clinics get together? Put the data of their patients together, get more power in their study to really know what’s gonna be best for your patients so it will probably have a two-fold effect as they fund this because really sharing our data is going to be key,” Dr. Sandrock said.
He went on to say there are usually two types of patients they see at the clinic, those that have either been critically ill with the virus or those not hospitalized at all.
“You see 25 or 30 year-olds, and they had a fever, bad body aches, they felt terrible, and here they are 3-4 months out- their hair is falling out, they don’t have a sense of smell, they can barely walk down the hallway their heartrate goes to 150 when they do this, and they were never hospitalized, they never even saw medial help,” Dr. Sandrock said.
Southern Nevadans, like 43 year-old Jennifer Courrier wishes a clinic like that was available in Nevada.
The mother of two used to be active and now sleeps with oxygen every night.
“I have so many residuals that have effected so many different parts of my body. Still tightness in the chest, still dealing with lung issues, severe GI issues where someone is tightening my intestines is what it feels like. I have brain fog sometimes I have to ask people to repeat things because I didn’t comprehend it the first time. Severe fatigue where I say- how am I today? Because I might not feel as severe as fatigue today but tomorrow it might just completely wipe me out,” Courrier said.
Currently Courrier is seeing a list of different doctors.
“I’m seeing ear nose and throat, I’m seeing a pulmonologist, a cardiologist, infectious disease that I finally got a tele-visit from,” Courrier said.
The list goes on to include an immunologist and neurologist.
“I just wish there was one place where we all could go to, maybe its not being diagnosed but at least it’s having one person direct you to the where that care needs to go. Who you need to see. What specialist. We as Nevadans need to focus on what happens after we’ve gotten over that initial COVID, but yet we have all of these residuals. And this is really a syndrome,” Courrier said.
