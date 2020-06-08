UPDATE (June 9): Nevada has officially seen more than 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases.
According to state data, there are 10,030 cases and 444 deaths statewide as of June 9. The state has performed 211,157 coronavirus tests, with 4,643 tests alone on June 8.
The state saw a spike in cases on June 8, with 244 new cases reported. That's the highest reported new cases in a day since May 22, when the state reported 295 new cases.
The state is still seeing good numbers with test positivity rate. As of June 8, Nevada's cumulative test positivity rate was 5.5%, below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 10% for reopening.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District's COVID-19 data dashboard was down for maintenance.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 9,786 positive coronavirus cases and 442 statewide as of Monday morning.
According to state data, Nevada labs have administered 206,514 coronavirus tests so far.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 7,592 positive COVID-19 cases and 363 deaths in Clark County as of Monday morning.
Nevada surpassed 200,000 coronavirus tests administered in the state over the weekend. Nevada's test positivity rate hovers at 5.5% as of June 6, below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 10% for reopening procedures.
