LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has hit 400 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
On Monday, SNHD reported 10,774 positive COVID-19 cases and 400 deaths in Clark County. In the past seven days, 1,841 cases were reported to SNHD.
While the state as a whole has reported a surge in cases and a surge in testing, hospitalizations remain low. In Clark County, SNHD reported a seven-day average of five hospitalizations a day as of June 20. Hospitalizations in Clark County peaked in late March, with a seven-day average of 45 hospitalizations a day.
Nevada Health Response had not updated state case data as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.
(4) comments
Actually, Bing still works. Only Google removed their algorithm.
Google and Bing already took theirs down, so it won't work there. But the video of it was sent to the DOJ.
On second thought, try not to punch in a zip code...make it another random number.
Lies, lies, lies. Folks, go to Google or any search engine. Type in 12 new cases and hit enter. Look closely at the numbers that come up in any hit. Then type in 12345 new cases. Look closely at the numbers that come up. The algorithms are set to give you whatever number of cases you search for. It is all a bunch of lies so the Dems can shut down the government to promote a collapse of the economy and mail-in ballots.
