UPDATE (May 28): The Southern Nevada Health District reported 6,352 positive COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths in Clark County as of Thursday morning.
Nevada Health Response reported 8,208 positive cases and 406 deaths statewide as of Thursday morning. So far, Nevada has performed 151,938 coronavirus tests, with nearly 3,500 tests alone on Wednesday.
Nye County Officials reported a second COVID-19-related death in the county Thursday. Officials said the person involved was a Pahrump resident who died at a Las Vegas hospital. Nye County reported 62 positive cases as of Thursday.
UPDATE (May 27): Nevada surpassed 8,000 total coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning.
According to Nevada Health Response, there are 8,113 COVID-19 cases and 402 deaths in the state. So far, the state has performed 148,525 coronavirus tests, with more than 9,000 alone on Monday.
In his Tuesday night press release, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the cumulative test positivity rate in the state has declined to 6.5% and has been on a downward trend for a month. For confirmed hospitalizations, the governor said the state has seen a 35-day downward trend. Testing rates have improved past the goal, Sisolak said, with 9,325 tests done on Monday.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 61 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning. In total, SNHD reports 6,287 positive cases and 332 deaths in Clark County.
UPDATE (May 26): Nevada Health Response reported 7,953 positive COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 6,226 positive coronavirus cases in Clark County Tuesday with 329 deaths.
The case count only increased by 44 in Clark County and by 88 in the state, according to state and SNHD data, though some delays in reporting are possible due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Nevada Health Response reports 331 deaths in Clark County, with two more deaths than reported by SNHD.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 7,872 positive coronavirus cases in the state Monday with 396 deaths.
Statewide, 133,508 tests have been performed, with 4,705 tests alone on May 24.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 6,182 positive cases and 329 deaths in Clark County as of Monday. However, Nevada Health Response reported 331 deaths in Clark County.
