UPDATE (June 16): Nevada saw its highest count of newly reported coronavirus cases Tuesday, with 379 reported since yesterday.
Nevada Health Response reported 11,658 positive COVID-19 and 465 statewide as of Tuesday. The state continues to ramp up testing, with 6,301 tests alone on Monday.
In a statement from Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, officials said the high number is partly due to delayed reporting, but also the upward trend of cases in the last few weeks.
Today’s single largest day increase of positive cases can be partially attributed to delayed reporting from the weekend, but also continues the upward trend of daily new cases seen in the last three weeks, as noted by Gov. Sisolak on Monday evening. The State had the expectation that as a result of reopening and an increase in testing, our positive cases were likely to increase. As the Governor said last night, we will allow our medical experts the time to monitor and make assessments based on the data. We continue to encourage all Nevadans to maintain good hand hygiene, wear a face covering in public and observe 6 feet of social distance with those who are not in your household.
-Nevada DHHS
Hospitalizations and cumulative test positivity remain low statewide, though the 7-day average test positivity is near the World Health Organizations goal of 5% at 4.9%.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 342 new coronavirus cases in Clark County on Tuesday.
The county has seen 9,157 positive cases and 380 deaths as of Tuesday, according to SNHD. While hospitalizations remain low, Clark County has seen a higher 7-day test positivity average in recent days, currently sitting at 8.1% as of June 14.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 11,279 positive COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths statewide as of Monday morning.
The state reported 106 new cases since Sunday. So far, 248,498 tests have been performed statewide, with 6,769 new tests alone on Sunday.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 8,815 positive coronavirus cases with 379 deaths in Clark County as of Monday morning.
Over the weekend, Nevada saw a spike in coronavirus cases. According to state data, 333 new cases have been reported since June 12. Hospitalizations remain low in the state and Clark County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.