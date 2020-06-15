LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 11,279 positive COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths statewide as of Monday morning.
The state reported 106 new cases since Sunday. So far, 248,498 tests have been performed statewide, with 6,769 new tests alone on Sunday.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 8,815 positive coronavirus cases with 379 deaths in Clark County as of Monday morning.
Over the weekend, Nevada saw a spike in coronavirus cases. According to state data, 333 new cases have been reported since June 12. Hospitalizations remain low in the state and Clark County.
