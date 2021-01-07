LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 has proved a little challenging to the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society in Las Vegas. One of the non-profit’s main goals is to keep dogs and cats from being put down at animal shelters.
Some of the animals rescued by the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society end up in prison. The animals are trained by prisoners at the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center to help the animals be good pets for families that adopt them. The program is just one of many services by the society.
"One of which is Pups on Parole. Which is one of Nevada's only prison dog training programs," said Executive Director Francesca Fulciniti.
Fulciniti says the program is on hold because of COVID-19. No one is allowed inside the facility. That is a hit to the group because 35 or so female prisons helped the group get dogs ready for adoption. Now Heaven can wait is doing the work with just its staff and is asking for a little community help.
"We've been working hard to grow our base of foster homes," said Fulciniti.
The group is more than happy to speak with anyone who would like to foster a dog or cat. Officials also say they would appreciate any financial help to help house dogs that would normally be taken care of in prison. Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal can visit the Heaven Can Wait Society webpage.
(0) comments
