LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just because the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5% in Nevada, experts say we shouldn’t let our guard down.
That’s also the opinion of Dr. Rodney Buzzas, chief medical officer at Dignity Health.
He said a lot has been learned since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11, 2020.
“A year ago, we didn’t know what this was all about,” he said.
Since then, there have been infection surges and new variants. The last surge had a peak 14-day positivity rate of more than 20%. More than 5,000 Nevadans have died of the virus since the pandemic started.
Better knowledge, PPE and the vaccine have brought down the numbers.
Good news for tired healthcare workers.
“Everyone is catching their breath waiting for the next surge to come in. The variants we are seeing right now seems to be responsive to the vaccinations and the medical treatments we’re able to use,” said Buzzas.
His advice: Even if you have been vaccinated, keep wearing a mask, because you can still be a carrier of the virus and you could expose others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.