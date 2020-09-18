LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While some businesses are disappearing because of the pandemic, others are getting their start. COVID-19 Essentials is a new store in the Fashion Show Mall helping mask wearers elevate their look.
“You look out every five minutes outside the store and there’s always someone taking pictures of the store saying wow I can’t believe this is here,” said store owner James Campbell.
Campbell opened the second Las Vegas location over Labor Day weekend. His first store opened in Caesars Palace. The store sources all its masks from within the United States and features everything from cloth masks to athletic masks and even more technically advanced masks with built in fans.
Each mask also comes with a unique design, something Campbell says mask wearers have been waiting for.
“We have something that’s just as simple as plain colors, to something that’s fully designed. Something with sequins, crystals or even an item that’s customized,” said Campbell.
Campbell said a friend in Miami started the idea and he wanted to bring the store to his hometown of Las Vegas.
When customers walk into his store, they’ll be able to see and touch samples to find out if the mask will be a good fit.
“You’re able to buy online but to really see the mask, the size the shape, the fit,” said Campbell. “You have online but like clothing, you need to kind of see it and experience it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.