LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas business owners are preparing for a busy Labor Day weekend, but still question what COVID-19 will bring.
"We're really looking forward to a lot of people coming over and playing pinball," owner of the Pinball Hall of Fame Tim Arnold said.
Arnold said the warehouse full of arcade games and pinball machines has seen a small summer slowdown over the last month.
"The problem is there are a lot of people that aren't leaving their house or don't want to wear a mask," Arnold said.
The CDC is recommending those that are unvaccinated don’t travel and if you are, to weigh the risks. At the same time, many with fears of the delta variant may choose to stay at home.
Managers of Stage Door Casino, a bar and liquor store right between the Linq and Bally's properties, said they expect a decent turnout this holiday weekend even with the mask mandate.
They said there are still lots of unknown with travel warnings, but the bar is counting on many tourists driving to Las Vegas.
AAA spokesman Sergio Avila said driving has been the trend during holiday weekends this year.
"Travel has been strong the last several months, and we expect that trend to continue into Labor Day," Avila said.
Travel numbers aren't predicted to reach this year’s Memorial Day or Fourth of July stats, but gas prices are the highest by far. The average in Nevada is $4.02, the highest since summer of 2008.
Last week the average reached $4.04. Avila said the rising rates should end soon.
"We're starting to see gas prices level off just a bit,” Avila said. “Labor Day holiday being the last big holiday before the end of the summer will also likely lead to a drop in demand. We're expecting them to drop a little bit more."
The CDC recommends if you do travel, to stay outdoors as much as possible and wear a mask when indoors.
