LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A member of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City has received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19.
The governor's office on Tuesday announced that the staffer had tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over the weekend. The staffer has been interviewed and the contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.
The staffer has not had in-person contact with the Governor since mid-September. According to the governor's office, Sisolak departed Northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Southern Nevada since that time.
The Governor was scheduled to return to Carson City next week but travel is on hold until all test results for Northern Nevada team members are received and the environment has been deemed safe. The Governor will also be seeking a COVID-19 test this week.
The staff member was last in the office on Friday, Oct. 2.
All staff who worked in the Governor’s Capitol Office in the past two weeks and came into contact with the confirmed positive team member transitioned to work from home status on Monday pending the staffer’s test results. According to the governor's announcement, all staff who worked in the Governor’s Capitol Office in the past two weeks and may have come into contact with the confirmed positive team member are being tested this week and must test negative via a diagnostic test before reporting back to the office next week.
Public health officials recommend getting a test approximately five to seven days after a probable exposure.
An additional deep cleaning of the Governor’s Office and high-touch common areas, including Capitol restrooms, was conducted on Tuesday. according to the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.