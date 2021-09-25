LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Now that millions of Americans are eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot, people in the valley are already getting their third jab.
Immunize Nevada partnered with the Asian Community Development Council and Albertsons on Saturday to host a free pop-up vaccine clinic at Shanghai Plaza. One hundred flu shots and 100 COVID-19 vaccines were available to the public for free.
To qualify for a booster shot, you must be a Pfizer patient and it must be at least six months since your second dose. Those at high risk of severe disease, and people at risk because of their jobs were eligible.
Community health worker Lauro Solomo received both a booster and flu shot.
“I qualify for the booster since I’ve gotten my second dose in February and I’m also a healthcare worker, so it’s very important for us to get it to get our protection. And I also got my flu shot as well, 'cause like I said, I'm always in these communities, there's a couple patients I've had that are already sick," Solomo said.
Vida Lin, president of the ACDC, said they wanted to be in the heart of the Asian community to provide these vaccines.
“When it comes to our community language is an issue. So we want to make sure we’re giving them the correct information about the vaccine and how it can protect their family, and loved one. And make it also easy because in the past it was really hard for our community to go online, to figure out how to do this and go across town to get the service," Lin said.
At the clinic, she received a booster shot and flu shot.
“I am not worried about my health, I’m worried about protecting others. I care about my community and I care about people and we do it because we care," Lin said.
