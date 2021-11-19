LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that COVID-19 booster doses are now available for all Nevada adults.
According to a news release, Nevadans age 18 years and older can receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Health officials note that boosters are recommended and available for those who received an initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines 6 months or more after the initial series is complete and those who received a Janssen vaccine are recommended to receive a booster dose 2 months or more after their initial vaccination.
The release states that individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose and the CDC recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.
Some vaccinating providers may not stock all COVID-19 vaccine options and Nevada health officials encourage individuals seeking a booster to inquire about available options when scheduling an appointment, according to the release.
Previously booster shots were only authorized and recommended by the federal government for those at higher risk due to age, occupation, or institutional setting.
