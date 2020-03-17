UPDATE (MARCH 17, 9:30 P.M.): As of Tuesday, Las Vegas Justice Court and Las Vegas Municipal Court traffic customer service counter located on the first floor at the Regional Justice Center is closed, according to the courts.
Traffic-related matters will be conducted over the phone, according to court spokesperson Mary Ann Price. Those with questions can call (702)-455-4472.
The order will be reviewed in 30 days.
District Court continues to monitor the situation.
"The Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court judges and staff will be doing everything possible to continue to serve the community in a safe and judicious manner," Price said.
UPDATE (MARCH 17, 3:30 P.M.): Clark County has announced that nearly all County buildings will close to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.
The County facilities that will remain open to the public at this time will be McCarran International Airport, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, the courts and the County Marriage License Bureau, according to a news release.
The County said that even though most buildings will be closed, County employees will be at work and able to communicate with residents by phone or email. A list of phone numbers and emails for various County departments is available at www.clarkcountynv.gov/Pages/Departments.aspx.
“Everyone at the County understands the impacts these closures will have on the public we serve,” County Manager Yolanda King said. “Our hope is that the actions we take today will limit the spread of the virus and help our community recover sooner.”
UPDATE (MARCH 16): The Eighth Judicial District Court sent an update to several services on Monday. These include:
- The Family Law Self-Help Center
- Effective March 16, 2020, the Family Law Self-Help Center will stop providing in-person services to the public. All services will be provided via telephone and email. The Self-Help Center can be reached via email at flshcinfo@lacsn.org. And via telephone at (702) 455-1500 or (702) 386-1070.
- The Family Mediation Center
- Effective March 16, 2020, the Family Mediation Center will stop providing in-person mediation services. All mediations will occur via telephone or other alternate means. All child interviews/parent-child observations will be cancelled and FMC will refer each case back to the designated judicial department for further orders/instructions.
- Donna’s House Central
- Effective March 16, 2020, Donna’s House Central will stop providing all supervised visitation services and program orientations. DHC will refer each supervised visitation case back to the designated judicial department for further orders/instructions. DHC will work with the Marshals Division and the Family Mediation Center to ensure that services for supervised child custody exchanges continue in an efficient and safe manner.
- Court Appointed Special Advocate Program
- Effective March 16, 2020, the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program will stop all in-person trainings, orientations and other meetings with members of the public. The CASA Program will assist its volunteers when they appear in court proceedings via alternate means pursuant to Administrative Order 20-1.
This order will be reviewed no later than every 30 days, according to the courts spokesperson.
This was the third District Court order related to COVID-19. Info on all the orders can be found at https://eighthjdcourt.wordpress.com.
ORIGINAL REPORT (MARCH 13): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An administrative order was issued on Friday to temporarily suspend trials and non-essential hearings in the Eighth Judicial District Court.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the order was signed by District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell stating the court will continue to accept filings and continue to operate managing cases within the parameters of the order.
All non-essential hearings are ordered to be conducted by video or telephonic means, according to a media release from the court spokesperson Mary Ann Price. They otherwise will be decided on the papers or rescheduled unless otherwise directed by a judge.
A call center will be set up to start Monday morning to help with rescheduling court dates by calling (702) 455-4472.
Essential hearings will continue in person, the release said, while appearance "by alternate means" was encouraged when possible. Essential case types and hearings include the following:
- In-custody criminal sentencings, bail motions, and probation revocation hearings until arrangements can be made to hear these matters by alternative means;
- Criminal arraignments;
- Civil commitment cases;
- Guardianship matters except for compliance related hearings which include annual accountings. Given the vulnerability of the guardianship populations, all protected persons shall appear by alternative means;
- Domestic temporary or extended protection orders;
- Juvenile delinquency matters;
- Abuse and neglect preliminary protective hearings;
- High-risk protective orders;
- Civil temporary restraining orders and preliminary/permanent injunctive relief hearings.
- Probate petitions for orders of cremation.
- Other than jury trials, case-by-case exceptions may be ordered at the discretion of a District Court Judge.
Jury trials, civil and criminal, will be suspended 30 days and rescheduled. No summoned jurors are to appear. Any ongoing trials will finish, according to the courts.
Additionally, a notice will be posted at the entrance for all district court facilities advising the following people will not be allowed in:
- Persons who in the last 14 days have traveled to a country designated as a Level 3 travel health notice according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently those countries include: China, Iran, South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City. The list is subject to change by the CDC.
- Persons who reside or have close contact with someone who has travelled to any foreign country within the last 14 days;
- Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency;
- Persons who have been diagnosed with coronavirus or who has had contact in the past 14 days with anyone who has been diagnosed with CoVID-19; or
- Persons with unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.
ANyone who attempts to enter against the restrictions will be denied entry by District Court Marshals, Price said.
