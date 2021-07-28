LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — In a couple of days, couples getting married in Las Vegas will have to wear masks indoors. We’re taking a look at the ever changing policies the wedding industry is rolling with.
After 17 months, Bridal Spectacular Wedding Expo will return to Las Vegas in mid-August at the World Market Center. Vice President Laura Covington said the vendors are small business owners that have needed this face-to-face interaction with clients.
“So when we we’re not having a show they have an extra hard time getting their name out there. They are stuck with Facebook, Instagram, and while those things are really effective, they are also increasingly more competitive,” Covington said.
She said the expo was rescheduled at least four times. The biggest challenge is the fear of having the event canceled.
“Obviously the biggest fear what if something happens within the next two weeks that makes us not be able to have this. If a show is canceled now we are out all of our advertising money, we won’t get money back from billboards for Google, for Facebook,” Convington said.
So far, no vendors have pulled out from participating since the news of the mask mandate, the main concern is weddings already booked.
“I know I have a vendor who’s been very vocal that, they’re afraid people are going to start cancel fall weddings now because nobody wants to get married wearing a mask,” Convington said.
The owner of the Henderson based wedding planning company Adventure Weddings Las Vegas is seeing the same concern with her clients.
“Their biggest question to me now is what’s going to happen if you all shutdown. That’s the big question that I’m getting,“ Lisa Werner said.
Werner and her husband Paul do both wedding planning and photography. They said the advantage they have is their wedding venues are outside so the mask mandate won’t be that big of a deal.
“They are much happier that they don’t have to wear their masks while they’re saying their vowels to each other and they’re happy about that,“ Werner said.
She said right now weddings in Vegas are last minute elopements.
“Weddings today in Las Vegas are elopements, they’re very very small, we are not seeing the very large weddings we used to see. Every once and a while we’ll get a call about a large wedding but they’re very hesitant to book, they don’t know if they’re going to have all their guests come or not have their guests come,“ Werner said.
At A Chapel of Love in the Arts District, they used to hold 100 weddings a week pre-pandemic. Today they marry an average of about 6 to ten couples each day.
