LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Parks and Recreation has announced that it will host a free drive-in movie theater in Desert Breeze Community Center's parking lot on Friday.
According to a news release, as part of its "Food Truck Frenzy" event, the County is hosting a drive-in movie night screening of the 2019 remake of "The Lion King."
Admission to the event is free. Reserved tickets are available online through eventbrite.com.
The movie will begin screening at 7:45 p.m., according to the release. Parking spots are limited to online reserved tickets from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. The event is limited to the first 100 vehicles, event details said. After 7 p.m., non-reserved ticket holders will be allowed to park based on availability. These spots will be first come, first served.
Food trucks will be available on site, including El Queso, Love Me Food and Kona Ice. The trucks will serve food from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing guidelines enforced.
Visit https://bit.ly/3hrN2YK for more information.
