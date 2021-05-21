LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of Nevada's eviction moratorium expiring at the end of May, local officials unveiled a new program to help those who may be at risk of becoming homeless.
The Southern Nevada Eviction Prevention Program is a multi-agency coalition to help those struggling to get housing assistance.
Officials advise those who receive an eviction notice to immediately file a response with a local Justice Court on the notice and to select mediation. A case worker from Clark County will then reach out to guide the tenant to apply for the Clark County CARES Housing Assistance, or CHAP program. Anyone applying for CHAP will be required to provide financial and other documentation.
The county also suggested reaching out to Legal Aid of Southern Nevada for assistance.
