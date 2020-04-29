LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More changes are coming to Costco's operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, May 4, Costco will require workers and guests to wear face coverings while shopping in its warehouse, according to a statement on its website. The coverings must cover the nose and mouth at all times.
Costco said the mask policy will not apply to children younger than 2 or those unable to wear a mask due to medial conditions.
Costco also announced that most stores and gas stations will return to normal operating hours starting May 4. Costco will continue giving priority access to front line workers at its stores.
Select Costco stores will open early, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., for those aged 60 or older or those with disabilities.
Additional details of Costco's current shopping policies can be found on their website.
(1) comment
"Facemasks" in the same sentence as "normal"
I'm ashamed for our society. If you're scared of a bug with over 80% asymptomaticity wear a mask. But don't dictate to the rest of us.
