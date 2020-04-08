LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Costco has announced it will give special priority to first responders and health care workers to enter its warehouses.

In a posting on its website, Costco says that it is temporarily allowing priority access to warehouses for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

According to Costco, healthcare workers and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Costco previously announced special hours for seniors to shop at its stores.

As part of the special hours, until further notice, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.

The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours, Costco said.

The retailer also begun limiting the number of customers allowed inside its warehouses amid the coronavirus pandemic as of April 3.

As part of the change, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

Costco not accepting returns on toilet paper, sanitizer, other items

"This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts," Costco said.

Costco is also not accepting returns on some highly sought items amid the pandemic, including: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and paper towels, they're out of luck.

Costco's full COVID-19 updates can be found here: costco.com/covid-updates.html