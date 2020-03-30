LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who need to make a Costco run will have less time to do so, as the retailer has announced new temporary warehouse and gas pump hours starting Monday.
Beginning March 30, Costco will implement new temporary weekday closing hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer said in a statement on its website.
Costco warehouses will now close at 6:30 p.m. during the week, with gas pumps closing at 7 p.m. Weekend hours will not change, Costco said.
Costco is continuing to offer special shopping times for seniors and guests with physical impairments. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments.
Costco also announced recently that it is not accepting returns on specific items, including:
- Toilet paper
- Bottled water
- Sanitizing wipes
- Paper towels
- Rice
- Disinfecting spray
To read more about Costco's COVID-19 policies, visit: costco.com/covid-updates.html
