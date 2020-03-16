LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced Monday the Strip property will temporarily close Wednesday through March 31, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
In an emailed statement, Cosmopolitan said the closure will start March 18 at 6 p.m. The property said it will "initiate an orderly departure" for its in-house guests over the next 48 hours.
"This action is in line with recommendations by local and federal health authorities encouraging limited social gatherings and travel, and Governor Sisolak’s recommendation that casinos consider closing to the public," the statement said.
Cosmopolitan said it will offer full pay and benefits to full-time and eligible employees through March 31.
Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts have also announced temporary closures of their Las Vegas properties this week.
