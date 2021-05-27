LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will soon reinstate paid self-parking for some visitors to its property.
According to a statement from the Cosmopolitan, beginning Tuesday, June 1, the resort will reinstate paid self-parking for all non-hotel guests.
The property notes that Las Vegas locals visiting the Cosmopolitan will receive the first three hours of parking will be complimentary with a valid Nevada I.D.
The Cosmopolitan says the return of paid parking is in response to the resort continuing "to see increased travel demand return to the destination" and welcoming back "full hotel occupancies."
The statement says that complimentary self-parking will remain available for hotel guests and all tiers of The Cosmopolitan’s Identity Membership & Rewards program.
For further information on The Cosmopolitan’s parking policy, please visit: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/parking
