LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Upon reopening, self-parking at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will once again be free for all guests.

According to a statement from the Cosmopolitan, paid self-parking will be waived for non-hotel guests upon the determined reopening date of the property. Both self and valet parking will continue to remain complimentary for hotel guests as previously offered through the property's nightly resort fee, the Cosmopolitan said.

The move to offer free self-parking for all visitors comes following MGM Resort's Monday announcement that it would also offer free self-parking upon reopening.