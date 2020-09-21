LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has announced that it is prohibiting smoking in all public walkways and resort corridors.
The property confirmed to FOX5 on Monday that the move went into effect on Sept. 11. The new policy includes vaping, the Cosmopolitan said.
According to the Cosmopolitan, guests who wish to smoke are only permitted to do so in the designated areas listed below.
- Designated locations where smoking is permitted:
- On the casino floor while seated at a table game with plexi-glass dividers
- On the casino floor while seated at a slot machine
- Seated inside The Cosmopolitan Race & Sports Book powered by William Hill
- Seated inside of a lounge
The new smoking rules were made as part of a "continued effort to further protect the health and wellbeing" of its guests and employees, Cosmopolitan said.
According to the property, masks are mandatory inside of the resort, however, a guest may briefly remove their mask while actively smoking.
The move to prohibit smoking in more areas of the property comes following MGM Resorts' announcement that Park MGM will reopen Sept. 30 as a non-smoking property.
