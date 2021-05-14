LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip will join other casino-resorts in not requiring masks for those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In a statement provided to FOX5, the Cosmopolitan said it will not longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear masks on property. The change went into effect on Thursday, May 13, according to the statement.
Those not considered fully vaccinated by CDC standards must continue to wear face coverings until further notice, the property notes.
Similar policy changes have been announced from MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts. However, MGM states that it will still require employees to wear face coverings at this time.
A copy of the statement can be viewed below:
In alignment with the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s guidance, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear masks on property, effective as of Thursday, May 13. Those not considered to be fully vaccinated by CDC standards remain required to wear face coverings until further notice. Additional information on resort health and safety guidelines can be found here: https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/health-and-sanitization-guidelines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.