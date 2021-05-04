LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip has announced that the Nevada Gaming Commission gave the property permission to increase its gaming floor capacity has increased to 100%.
According to the Cosmopolitan, as of Tuesday, May 4, the resort has reached an 80% vaccination rate amongst its active workforce. As a result, the Cosmopolitan says it has fullfilled its commitment to pay out upwards of $1 million in cash bonuses to vaccinated employees.
The Cosmopolitan says that, "due to the overwhelming staff response, the resort has extended its vaccination deadline from May 1 to May 8 with the goal to increase vaccinations even further, which would expand total cash bonuses to well over $1 million."
“We believe the only clear path to normalcy and bringing our entire workforce back is through vaccinations,” said William McBeath, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “It’s pertinent to not only The Cosmopolitan, but to our entire industry in ensuring travel can safely return to the destination. I could not be more proud of our team for doing their part to protect our city.”
On Saturday, May 1, the Cosmopolitan received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to increase its gaming floor capacity to 100% of fire code capacity and remove social distancing restrictions and plastic barriers at gaming tables.
The announcement comes following similar news from Wynn Resorts on Monday that it was increasing its gaming floor capacity at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore to 100% after 88% of its employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The Cosmopolitan demonstrated substantial efforts to vaccinate its workforce and have set an industry standard in what can be accomplished through smart and swift action,” said J. Brin Gibson, Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board. “As a result, The Cosmopolitan is one of few Las Vegas gaming properties to receive approval to return to full capacity due to its overwhelming employee response, and we’ve asked them to share their methodology, strategy and success with the wider hospitality industry. We look forward to seeing all resort partners across The Strip continue the momentum.”
