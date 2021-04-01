LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is vaccinating workers and their families on property as more people return to the Strip.
Cosmo announced Thursday that it started vaccinations on March 22, making it the first resort-casino on the Las Vegas Strip to offer on-site vaccinations for its employees. The property said it was offering vaccines to its more than 4,000 employees and direct family and household members.
Cosmo partnered with Impact Health and secured 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations so far. The clinic is offered three days a week at varying times to accommodate all shifts, the company said.
"The resort will continue to distribute vaccinations through the foreseeable future," the resort said in a statement.
