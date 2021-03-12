LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' Wicked Spoon buffet will make its return with breakfast and lunch service beginning Thursday, March 25.
According to a news release, the buffet will once again offer its twist on the traditional buffet experience, featuring familiar staples and imaginative seasonal dishes, alongside bottomless beverage packages Thursday-Sunday.
Specialty holiday brunch will also return beginning Easter weekend on Sunday, April 4.
The Cosmopolitan says reservations are encouraged in advance, with dining limited to two hours per party. Social distancing will be strictly enforced, where guests will be offered their selected dishes of choice.
Wicked Spoon Hours of Operation and Pricing:
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | $38 adults, $19 children
- Lunch: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | $45 adults, $22.50 children
- Bottomless Beverages: Mimosas, Champagne, Bloody Marys or Bud Light Draft packages | $21 per guest
